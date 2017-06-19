Stein Mart renews lease, will renovate at Roosevelt Square
Stein Mart CEO D. Hunt Hawkins said after the company's annual shareholders' meeting Tuesday the store expects to be flanked by Ulta Beauty and a pet-supplies retailer. "It will be a pretty significant renovation," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the Best Apparel Brand?
|Jun 18
|Peter Alan
|1
|Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h...
|Jun 18
|RobertEKirsch
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May 24
|Anonymous
|2
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May '17
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC