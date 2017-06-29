Staples is selling itself for a fract...

Staples is selling itself for a fraction of its former value

7 hrs ago

Staples announced on Wednesday that it will go private, selling itself at a huge discount to Sycamore Partners, a firm focused on keeping distressed retailers afloat. The deal values the office supply company at $6.9 billion, a fraction of the nearly $19 billion it was worth in early 2010.

