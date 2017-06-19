Solar stocks on fire in newest Trump trade

Solar stocks were the newest Trump trade, at least for today, following the president's comments that his promised border wall could be paid for by using solar panels . The Guggenheim Solar ETF jumped 2.5% to a YTD high, clearing its 200-day moving average, and several individual stocks surged in today's trade: SPWR +13.1% , CSIQ +7.7% , YGE +5.3% , ENPH +4.9% , JKS +4.6% , SOL +3.7% , FSLR +3.2% , VSLR +2.3% , RUN +2% , VSLR +1.8% , DQ +1.3% , JASO +0.6% .

