Social Media Rivals Team Up to Fight Online Extremism

Twitter Inc. , Facebook Inc. , Microsoft Corp.'s LinkedIn and Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube are teaming up to combat extremist content on their social media platforms, the companies announced Monday. The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism "will formalize and structure existing and future areas of collaboration between our companies and foster cooperation with smaller tech companies, civil society groups and academics, governments and supra-national bodies such as the EU and the UN," the companies said in a joint statement.

