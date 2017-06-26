Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA) Given ...

Sienna Senior Living Inc (SIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc have received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

