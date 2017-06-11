Shoe Carnival (SCVL) versus DSW (DSW) Financial Analysis

Shoe Carnival and DSW are both small-cap cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitabiliy, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings. Shoe Carnival has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.