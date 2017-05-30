Right at Home: a fresh take on shaggy-chic fringed decor
Like coquettish long eyelashes or chic bangs, fringe has a beguiling style that draws it every so often back into the trend orbit. Now is one of those times in fashion and home decor, thanks perhaps to our current flirtation with eclecticism and our ongoing love affair with the retro '70s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Thu
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May 24
|Anonymous
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May 8
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr '17
|hesmadatthem
|2
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC