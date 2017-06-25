Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of...
Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Care Capital Properties, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,786 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the Best Apparel Brand?
|Jun 18
|Peter Alan
|1
|Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h...
|Jun 18
|RobertEKirsch
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May '17
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC