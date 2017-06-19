Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for The Finish Line, Inc. (FINL) Reduced by Wedbush

The Finish Line, Inc. - Wedbush lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for The Finish Line in a research report issued on Friday. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49.

