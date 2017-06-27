Potlatch Downgraded After Disappointi...

Potlatch Downgraded After Disappointing Timber Tariff News, Valuation Concerns

Read more: Fox News

Shares of Potlatch Corp. dropped 1.7% in morning trade Tuesday, after the real estate investment trust which owns timberlands was downgraded at Raymond James, which cited valuation in the wake of underwhelming regulatory announcement regarding tariffs on Canadian lumber. Analyst Colin Mings cut his rating to market perform from outperform and removed his stock price target.

Chicago, IL

