Police step up efforts to find Christchurch man

Police step up efforts to find Christchurch man

9 hrs ago Read more: The Otago Daily Times

Michael McGrath has been missing for almost two weeks and police say they have grave concerns for his wellbeing. This morning, authorities announced they were releasing a special notice flyer, to be distributed to residential homes and retail businesses in the Halswell area.

