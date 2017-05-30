Police step up efforts to find Christchurch man
Michael McGrath has been missing for almost two weeks and police say they have grave concerns for his wellbeing. This morning, authorities announced they were releasing a special notice flyer, to be distributed to residential homes and retail businesses in the Halswell area.
