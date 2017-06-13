PHOTOS: Eva Mendes Shares Stunning Pi...

PHOTOS: Eva Mendes Shares Stunning Pic From Photo Shoot Promoting Her Fashion Line

Eva Mendes looked stunning in a behind the scenes picture she shared Tuesday from her ad campaign for her Summer fashion line with New York & Company. The 43-year-old actress posted the picture on Instagram showing her wearing a sleeveless yellow colored sun dress covered in white dots with a black belt around the waist.

