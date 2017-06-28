Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $47.89 Million Stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,830 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|What is the Best Apparel Brand?
|Jun 18
|Peter Alan
|1
|Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h...
|Jun 18
|RobertEKirsch
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May '17
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC