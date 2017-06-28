Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $47.8...

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $47.89 Million Stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,995 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 22,830 shares during the period.

