Nordstrom family could rescue retail giant

15 hrs ago

Nordstrom stock skyrocketed 17% on Thursday after the struggling department store said it's exploring a deal to go private. Members of the Nordstrom family, including co-presidents Blake Nordstrom, Peter Nordstrom and Erik Nordstrom, are considering a bid to acquire 100% of the company.

Chicago, IL

