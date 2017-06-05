Nordstrom family considering buyout o...

Nordstrom family considering buyout of department store

Read more: Powhatan Today

Members of the Nordstrom family including co-presidents Blake, Peter and Erik Nordstrom are considering making an offer to buy out the 70 percent of the department store's stock they don't already own. Nordstrom's board has formed a committee of independent directors to represent the company in any talks with the family over a potential sale.

Chicago, IL

