Nike's Interrupted Journey To $50 Billion
Nike's revenue slowdown over the last few quarters has been so remarkable that it has led to some serious soul-searching within the company. So much so, in fact, that the world's largest sporting apparel and footwear company has been forced to reassess its initial plan to hit $50 billion in sales by 2020.
