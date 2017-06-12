Nike to slash 1,400 jobs, cut sneaker...

Nike to slash 1,400 jobs, cut sneaker styles in shakeup

In this Wednesday, March 22, 2017, file photo, the Nike logo appears above the post where it trades on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. On Thursday, June 15, 2017, Nike said it plans to cut about 1,400 jobs, reduce the number of sneaker styles it offers by a quarter and sell more shoes directly to customers online.

Chicago, IL

