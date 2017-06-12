Nike to cut 2-percent of workforce
Nike, the worldwide creator of sports apparel with headquarters near Beaverton, announced on Thursday that a corporate restructuring could result in an estimated 1,400 layoffs worldwide, which accounts for about 2 percent of its workforce. Nike officials said the layoffs are a result of the newly introduced "consumer direct offense," which is a company alignment that allows Nike to better serve the consumer personally, at scale, according to Business Wire.
