Nike to cut 2-percent of workforce

13 hrs ago Read more: Portland Tribune

Nike, the worldwide creator of sports apparel with headquarters near Beaverton, announced on Thursday that a corporate restructuring could result in an estimated 1,400 layoffs worldwide, which accounts for about 2 percent of its workforce. Nike officials said the layoffs are a result of the newly introduced "consumer direct offense," which is a company alignment that allows Nike to better serve the consumer personally, at scale, according to Business Wire.

