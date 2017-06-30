Nike: Home Run
After a brutal two months for all things retail, especially those in the athletic footwear space, the long awaited Nike earnings have just been reported and they have some extreme implications for names like Foot Locker and The Finish Line . I have opined that Nike is a buy in that past the closer it gets to $50, and have been buying Foot Locker since it fell well under $60, and completing my position in the mid-$40s.
