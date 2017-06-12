Nation-Now 47 mins ago 10:47 a.m.Children's retailer Gymboree files...

Nation-Now 47 mins ago 10:47 a.m.Chil...

In a sign of how dramatically the landscape is changing when it comes to shopping, experts say don't expect any let up in store closings in 2017 just because retailers just had biggest growth in holiday sales in five years. USA TODAY Children's clothing chain Gymboree filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Sunday, aiming to slash its debts and close hundreds of stores amid crushing pressure on retailers.

