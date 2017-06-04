Move hatmaking into a U.S. factory? Easier said than done
Amaryllis Garman takes part in the manufacturing of Kangol hats the Bollman Hat Company in Adamstown, Pa., Monday, May 1, 2017. U.S. apparel production has increased 50 percent since 2009, according to the American Apparel & Footwear Association, as some footwear and clothing makers decided to accept higher labor costs in exchange for greater inventory control and proximity to U.S. customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May 24
|Anonymous
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May 8
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr '17
|hesmadatthem
|2
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC