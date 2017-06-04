Move hatmaking into a U.S. factory? Easier said than done

Amaryllis Garman takes part in the manufacturing of Kangol hats the Bollman Hat Company in Adamstown, Pa., Monday, May 1, 2017. U.S. apparel production has increased 50 percent since 2009, according to the American Apparel & Footwear Association, as some footwear and clothing makers decided to accept higher labor costs in exchange for greater inventory control and proximity to U.S. customers.

