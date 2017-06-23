Michael Kors highlights 36-Year fashion career during Met talk
Michael Kors and Alina Cho were interrupted by animal rights activists early on in their discussion Wednesday night at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, but neither was about to let the protesters ruin the night. One minute the designer was talking about giving his likeness "a cute backside" in a resort print and moments later he was encircled by demonstrators chanting about his use of fur.
