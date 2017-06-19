Melania Trump Sports Michelle Obama-Style Sleeveless Sheath: Do You Love?
Melania Trump rocked a $1,695 Michael Kors dress that served up some serious Michelle Obama vibes! Do you think she was channeling the former first lady in her sleeveless look? Melania Trump , 47, looked beautiful in blue as she joined her husband, President Donald Trump , as she stepped out in a chic Michael Kors ensemble on June 19 as she met Panama's President Juan Carlos Varela and his wife, Lorena Castilla , at the White House, where she highlighted her arms in the sleeveless sheath - and seeing her in the form-fitting, sleeveless frock reminded us of former First Lady Michelle Obama ! Michelle often highlighted one of her best features, her toned arms, with her first lady wardrobe as she rocked a slew of designer silhouettes - sleeveless dresses proved to be her best friend! Seeing Melania opt for a similar look isn't surprising, as the women share an affinity for similar ... (more)
