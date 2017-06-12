Meet the all-star team of lawyers Rob...

Meet the all-star team of lawyers Robert Mueller has assembled...

As the investigation into the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia gains traction, special counsel Robert Mueller has begun quietly assembling a formidable team of top lawyers and investigators. Mueller has so far hired 12 people and intends to bring on more, his spokesman Peter Carr told The New York Times .

