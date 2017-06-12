Lonzo Ball makes fun of LaVar Ball in hilarious Foot Locker ad
Foot Locker has a history of putting together some great commercials that display a sense of self-awareness with NBA players, look no further than their ad of D'Angelo Russell throwing a phone out a window , and that continues with their new Father's Day special. Spliced together among some clips from Jonathan Isaac, Jayson Tatum and De'Aaron Fox talking about the impacts their fathers have made on their basketball careers is Lonzo Ball discussing his father, LaVar Ball.
