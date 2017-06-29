Labor lawyer tapped to be Justice Dept. civil rights chief
A Washington labor lawyer who has represented large companies in discrimination lawsuits has been tapped to lead the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division. Eric Dreiband was nominated to the post on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mall Owner Stocks Go From First to Last as Spen... (Sep '13)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|What is the Best Apparel Brand?
|Jun 18
|Peter Alan
|1
|Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h...
|Jun 18
|RobertEKirsch
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May '17
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC