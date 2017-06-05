J.Crew gets new CEO; Mickey Drexler still chairman
The preppy retailer J.Crew, struggling amid changes in how Americans shop, has named a new CEO. Millard "Mickey" Drexler, the retail veteran who helped take the company private in 2011, will remain J.Crew's chairman.
