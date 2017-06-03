IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Shares Boug...

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Shares Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,445 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

