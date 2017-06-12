Hot Dog Spot Frank Is Opening in Urban Outfitters' Space 24 Twenty

The shuttering of Urban Outfitters' Space 24 Twenty 's two restaurants from out-of-town chefs, Pizzeria Vetri and Symon's Burger Joint, is making room for the opening of two Austin spots: hot dog/sausage kings Frank and trailer Lucky Lab Coffee 's first cafe, all to be found on the Drag. It looks like the retail company is now banking on local names for the Texas " lifestyle concept ."

