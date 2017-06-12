Hot Dog Spot Frank Is Opening in Urba...

Hot Dog Spot Frank Is Opening in Urban Outfitters' Space 24 Twenty

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Eater

The shuttering of Urban Outfitters' Space 24 Twenty 's two restaurants from out-of-town chefs, Pizzeria Vetri and Symon's Burger Joint, is making room for the opening of two Austin spots: hot dog/sausage kings Frank and trailer Lucky Lab Coffee 's first cafe, all to be found on the Drag. It looks like the retail company is now banking on local names for the Texas " lifestyle concept ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... May 24 Anonymous 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May '17 yidfellas v USA 4
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) May '17 USA Monkey Biz 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May '17 About time 38
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr '17 hesmadatthem 2
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,770 • Total comments across all topics: 281,761,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC