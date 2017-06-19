Has Amazon Dealt Macy's A Death Blow?

I see Macy's as a stock worth putting in the portfolio, though that is far from being a unanimous opinion. Indeed, with Amazon having launched their Prime Wardrobe fashion service, which allows customers to try and buy items, giving them one week to decide what to keep and what to return before charging them, analysts are already seeing the pressure pile on Macy's.

