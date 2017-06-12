GenMark Diagnostics Prices Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
The gross proceeds to GenMark, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $75.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about June 19, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.
