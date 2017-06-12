Gas prices likely to remain low this ...

Gas prices likely to remain low this summer

16 hrs ago

Oil prices continue to lag despite efforts by supply-giants Saudi Arabia and Russia to reduce a stubborn glut in world supplies. That's good news for U.S. drivers looking for affordable gas prices this summer - but not so great for oil companies who rely on robust prices to boost profits.

Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Chicago, IL

