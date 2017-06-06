G-III Apparel shares jump 28% premarket after narrower-than-expected loss, raised guidance

G-III said it had a net loss of $10.4 million, or 21 cents a share, for the quarter, after earnings of $2.8 million, or 6 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Excluding charges related to the acquisition of Donna Karan, the company had a loss of 18 cents a share, compared with a Factset consensus for a loss per share of 40 cents.

