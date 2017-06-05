Former President Carter shakes hands with everyone on flight

Former President Carter shakes hands ...

Former President Jimmy Carter took time to shake the hand of every passenger aboard a recent commercial flight from Atlanta to Washington. James Parker Sheffield was aboard the flight last week and tweeted video of the smiling 92-year-old walking down the aisle and shaking hands with everyone aboard.

