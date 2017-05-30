Forever 21 & Urban Outfitters Are Being Sued Over a Tupac Design

As Consumerist reports, retail giants Forever 21 and Urban Outfitters have just been hit with a lawsuit over their use of some iconic Tupac Shakur photos. Acclaimed photographer Danny Clinch - the man responsible for the Tupac Shakur shots in question - alleges that the two companies employed his photos "illegally," and is also suing Bioworld Merchandising, Planet Productions and Amaru/AWA Merchandising.

