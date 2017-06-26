Fiction: From City to Jungle, a New Novel Summons the Politics and History of Two Islands
Nick Laird's third novel, "Modern Gods," assumes the guise at various points of novels we've all read before: A man discovers he can't escape the violent deeds of his past; a woman fed up with her life is spiritually revived by a visit to a third-world guru; a family reunion catalyzes the sharing of secrets and sorting out of misunderstandings. But this deeply ambitious book is none of those things, exactly - or rather, it is all of them and a great deal more.
