Fiction: From City to Jungle, a New N...

Fiction: From City to Jungle, a New Novel Summons the Politics and History of Two Islands

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

Nick Laird's third novel, "Modern Gods," assumes the guise at various points of novels we've all read before: A man discovers he can't escape the violent deeds of his past; a woman fed up with her life is spiritually revived by a visit to a third-world guru; a family reunion catalyzes the sharing of secrets and sorting out of misunderstandings. But this deeply ambitious book is none of those things, exactly - or rather, it is all of them and a great deal more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the Best Apparel Brand? Jun 18 Peter Alan 1
News Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h... Jun 18 RobertEKirsch 4
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 5
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... May '17 Anonymous 2
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) May '17 USA Monkey Biz 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May '17 About time 38
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,207 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC