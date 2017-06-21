Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Expected...

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.59 Million

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. to post sales of $9.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners' earnings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the Best Apparel Brand? Sun Peter Alan 1
News Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h... Jun 18 RobertEKirsch 4
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 5
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... May 24 Anonymous 2
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) May '17 USA Monkey Biz 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May '17 About time 38
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,242 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC