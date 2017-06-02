Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Ne...

Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,100 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Thu Bronfman scams 1
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... May 24 Anonymous 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) May 8 USA Monkey Biz 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May 4 About time 38
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr '17 hesmadatthem 2
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC