Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,100 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Thu
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May 24
|Anonymous
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May 8
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May 4
|About time
|38
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr '17
|hesmadatthem
|2
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC