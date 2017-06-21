Earnings Outlook: Nike earnings: Cozying up to consumers in the face...

Nike Inc. is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings on June 29, just a couple of weeks after announcing a major reorganization that includes a 2% workforce reduction and a focus on enhancing its direct-to-consumer sales. The company's new alignment will focus on 12 cities, including New York, London and Shanghai, which are expected to represent 80% of the company's growth through 2020.

