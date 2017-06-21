Earnings Outlook: Nike earnings: Cozy...

Earnings Outlook: Nike earnings: Cozying up to consumers in the face...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

Nike Inc. is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings on June 29, just a couple of weeks after announcing a major reorganization that includes a 2% workforce reduction and a focus on enhancing its direct-to-consumer sales. The company's new alignment will focus on 12 cities, including New York, London and Shanghai, which are expected to represent 80% of the company's growth through 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the Best Apparel Brand? Jun 18 Peter Alan 1
News Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h... Jun 18 RobertEKirsch 4
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... Jun 17 Yidfellas v USA 5
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... May 24 Anonymous 2
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) May '17 USA Monkey Biz 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May '17 About time 38
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,937,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC