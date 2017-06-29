DSW Inc. (DSW) Shares Bought by Victo...

DSW Inc. (DSW) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DSW Inc. by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,664 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

