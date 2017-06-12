Coherus BioSciences Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for...

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. , today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a complete response letter for its biologics license application for CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, under the 351 pathway. The CRL primarily focused on the FDA request for a reanalysis of a subset of subject samples with a revised immunogenicity assay, and requests for certain additional manufacturing related process information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.