Coherus BioSciences Receives Complete...

Coherus BioSciences Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. , today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a complete response letter for its biologics license application for CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, under the 351 pathway. The CRL primarily focused on the FDA request for a reanalysis of a subset of subject samples with a revised immunogenicity assay, and requests for certain additional manufacturing related process information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... May 24 Anonymous 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) May '17 USA Monkey Biz 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May '17 About time 38
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr '17 hesmadatthem 2
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,702,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC