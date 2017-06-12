Children's clothing retailer Gymboree files for bankruptcy
Children's clothing chain Gymboree filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Sunday to slash debts and close hundreds of stores across the U.S. Gymboree said it plans to remain in business but will move forward with plans to close 375 to 450 of its 1,281 stores. Gymboree employs more than 11,000 people, including 10,500 hourly workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May 24
|Anonymous
|2
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|May '17
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May '17
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr '17
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne...
|Apr '17
|hesmadatthem
|2
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC