Chico's partners with First Insight for predictive analytics

US omni-channel women's wear retailer Chico's FAS has partnered with technology firm First Insight to more quickly and accurately make design, buying and pricing decisions on the apparel, footwear and accessories it sells both in-store and online. US-based First Insight gathers real-time consumer data and applies predictive analytic models to create actionable insights that can be used by brands to help design, select, price and market the most profitable new products for improved sales, margins and inventory turnover.

