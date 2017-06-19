Brooklyn diocese announces sex abuse compensation program
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn is announcing a compensation program for victims of past sexual abuse by priests modeled on the program that the larger New York archdiocese started last year. The Brooklyn program will be administered by Kenneth Feinberg and Camille Biros, who are also running the New York archdiocese program.
