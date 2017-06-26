BMW to Invest $600 Million in Spartanburg, SC Plant
German carmaker BMW AG announced that it will invest $600 million in its production plant in Spartanburg, SC on Monday. The investment, which is expected to run from 2018 through 2021 will add 1,000 jobs, the company said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Apparel Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the Best Apparel Brand?
|Jun 18
|Peter Alan
|1
|Children buried by snow plow, rescued several h...
|Jun 18
|RobertEKirsch
|4
|U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt...
|Jun 17
|Yidfellas v USA
|5
|Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,...
|Jun 1
|Bronfman scams
|1
|Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ...
|May '17
|Anonymous
|2
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|May '17
|USA Monkey Biz
|4
|Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14)
|May '17
|About time
|38
Find what you want!
Search Apparel Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC