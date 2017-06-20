Apparel retailer stocks dive as Amazon's new Prime Wardrobe strikes fear in investors
Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc.'s the parent of apparel retailers including AnnTaylor, Charming Shoppes and The Dress Barn, tumbled 7.8%. Elsewhere, shares of Gap Inc. declined 4.5%.
