Apparel Retailer Stock Dive As Amazon's New Prime Wardrobe Strikes Fear In Investors

Shares of apparel retailers took a dive Tuesday, after Amazon.com Inc. appeared to take aim with the launch of its new Prime Wardrobe service, which allows users to try on multiple items at a time at home and receive a discount on items that are kept. Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc.'s , the parent of apparel retailers including AnnTaylor, Charming Shoppes and The Dress Barn, tumbled 7.8%.

