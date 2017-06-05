Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Loft, Lane Bryant: Store closures on the way

Ascena Retail Group - which owns the Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Loft, Lane Bryant, Justice, Maurices and Catherines stores - plans to shutter between 250 and 650 locations over the next two years. Chief executive David Jaffe made the announcement during a conference call with investors Thursday, and he didn't specify how many store closures will affect each brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.