Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Loft, Lane Br...

Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Loft, Lane Bryant: Store closures on the way

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Ascena Retail Group - which owns the Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Loft, Lane Bryant, Justice, Maurices and Catherines stores - plans to shutter between 250 and 650 locations over the next two years. Chief executive David Jaffe made the announcement during a conference call with investors Thursday, and he didn't specify how many store closures will affect each brand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... May 24 Anonymous 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) May '17 USA Monkey Biz 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May '17 About time 38
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr '17 hesmadatthem 2
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,443 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC