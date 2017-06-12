Analyst: J. Crew appears 'financially...

Analyst: J. Crew appears 'financially broken,' but brand not completely dead

16 hrs ago Read more: Chain Store Age

The clear signal sent by these first quarter numbers is that J. Crew is a company in trouble. As much as the business is used to decline, the accelerated pace of deterioration, as evidenced by the 6.3% drop in overall sales and the 12% fall in J. Crew comparables, is worrying.

