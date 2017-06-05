Amazon flexes its apparel muscles as ...

Amazon flexes its apparel muscles as retailers continue to falter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Yesterday Macy's warned that its gross margins are likely to come under pressure in the balance of 2017, which in our view serves as a reminder of the more than challenging retail environment that is a direct fallout of our Connected Society and Cash-Strapped Consumer investing themes. With many households living paycheck to paycheck, consumers want the best price possible and the Connected Society makes price comparison easier than ever, leaving retailers with less and less pricing power while at the same time minimum wage hikes shrink margins even further.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Apparel Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Press release distribution, EDGAR filing, XBRL,... Jun 1 Bronfman scams 1
News Chinese factory workers making Ivanka clothing ... May 24 Anonymous 2
News U.S. Marshals arrest man in Madison for attempt... May 12 yidfellas v USA 4
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) May '17 USA Monkey Biz 4
News Ukraine war hits economy hard (Aug '14) May '17 About time 38
News Payless Shoes to close Apr '17 Amazing Amazon 4
News Delta Dam, Rivers, Roads Flooding in Central Ne... Apr '17 hesmadatthem 2
See all Apparel Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Apparel Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,281 • Total comments across all topics: 281,621,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC