Amazon flexes its apparel muscles as retailers continue to falter
Yesterday Macy's warned that its gross margins are likely to come under pressure in the balance of 2017, which in our view serves as a reminder of the more than challenging retail environment that is a direct fallout of our Connected Society and Cash-Strapped Consumer investing themes. With many households living paycheck to paycheck, consumers want the best price possible and the Connected Society makes price comparison easier than ever, leaving retailers with less and less pricing power while at the same time minimum wage hikes shrink margins even further.
